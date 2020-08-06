Pandemic makes Nintendo’s profit shoot more than 400%

And not only did Sony see great numbers with the PlayStation in the last fiscal quarter, but also Nintendo.

The company saw its revenue grow, in the year-over-year comparison, an incredible 428%, from 27 billion yen to 144 billion. There are many reasons behind this success, but one easily recognized is Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The first-party exclusive sold 10.63 million copies in the period between April and the end of June alone. In total, the game reaches an incredible 22.40 million physical and digital copies distributed in just over 4 months. It is already the second best selling game for the Switch, behind only Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with 26.74 million copies.

Thanks to this performance of the field simulation game, software sales grew 123% in the quarter compared to the same period last year. In hardware, the growth was 166.6%, mainly due to the high demand created by the pandemic and social isolation, which led many to seek new leisure options.

Thus, the quarter was responsible for delivering 5.68 million new consoles to the market, between the traditional model and the Lite.

Thanks to this brand, the hybrid now has 61.44 million consoles sold, a brand significantly larger than its predecessor, the Wii U, which closed its life cycle with just over 13 million units.

This number of Switch puts him very close to winning the silver medal of Nintendo, currently with Nintendinho (NES) that sold 61.91 million. Whoever has the gold medal, which will hardly change ownership, is the Nintendo Wii, which has an expressive number of 101 million consoles sold.

It is worth remembering that this has been a warm year for Nintendo in terms of launches due to the logistical and structural changes caused by the pandemic. After Animal Crossing, we saw Paper Mario, and soon the company will launch a remaster for Pikmin 3. Even so, the company’s financial health is guaranteed with this fiscal performance.



