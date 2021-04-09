Pandemic causes population to shrink for the first time in the South

Pandemic: In March, the southern region of Brazil registered a population shrinkage, due to deaths resulting from the covid-19. According to data from SIM (Integrated Mortality System) of the Public Ministry, it is the first time since 1979 that the number of deaths exceeds that of births.

The Brazilian Association of Natural Personnel Registrars (Arpen), which records data on births, deaths and marriages of the Brazilian population, reported that the month of March had 34,456 deaths in the South, while the number of births was 34,211, a difference of 248 cases.

The result is a consequence of the covid-19, which had the highest peak of deaths in the past month. For comparison, in March 2020, the difference between the number of births and deaths in the region was 13,000 cases. This was the average since records began in 1979.

In total, 17,220 deaths were recorded last month, the majority in Rio Grande do Sul, with 8,148 cases. Paraná came in second, with 5,737, and Santa Catarina registered 3,335 deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the three states have adopted different measures to contain the spread of the virus. However, with the increase in cases, the state governments came together to avoid the shortage of supplies and allow the transfer of patients.