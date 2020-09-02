Pandemic causes new wave of plastic pollution in the UK

A new wave of plastic pollution, which has taken over the UK’s beaches and rivers, is directly related to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, according to the institution Surfers Against Sewage (SAS), which specializes in the conservation of marine life.

In an interview with the BBC, published on Monday (31), SAS spokesman Jack Middleton said that people have returned to using large quantities of disposable plastic since the beginning of the health crisis caused by the covid-19.

The result was a veritable “explosion” of discarded materials on the coast and in rivers, especially as a result of the flexibility of the quarantine. “Since the blockade was lifted, we have witnessed a new wave of plastic pollution, spreading garbage on our beaches in the form of disposable masks and gloves,” commented Middleton.

For him, some measures taken by the British government, such as the removal of charges for the use of plastic bags and the postponement of the ban on straws and other items, were also essential for the increase of dirt, halting the advances made previously.

Campaign against pollution

The plastic used in masks and other hygiene products has helped save many lives in recent months. But according to SAS, it is now necessary to study new ways to dispose of these materials properly, to avoid destruction of the environment.

With that in mind, the institution will launch a new campaign against plastic pollution, with the aim of encouraging popular actions across the UK. One of the actions planned to happen, between September 5 and October 18, is the cleaning of 600 sites, between beaches and rivers.

The organization also intends to disclose, on social networks, the names of companies whose waste is most found by SAS members during cleaning. The aim is to make them take action against dirt.



