Pandemic: 30% of consumers accepted payments

A survey carried out by the global management consultancy Bain & Company, and published by Exame magazine, revealed a profound change in people’s digital behavior in the year 2020: 30% of consumers in eight countries surveyed started to adopt forms of payment by approximation as an alternative the use of money.

Attributed by the researchers to the social distance, adopted during the year to contain the covid-19 pandemic, the new attitude of consumers surprised by the speed with which it occurred, since a change in habits of such proportions, which would take years, happened in months, according to Bain.

Brazil did not do badly in the survey, staying above the average: the results showed that 35% of the country’s consumers adopted contactless payment methods, which puts us together with India, and below only China and the United Kingdom, the adoption of QR Codes, payment by approach and use of the card in mobile applications reached more than 40%.

The survey was divided into two stages: one with a sample of 10,000 people in eight countries, carried out by the North American company Dynata; and another, with 20 thousand consumers, carried out only in the United States.

Measuring customer loyalty

During the survey, a study of the Net Promoter Score (NPS) was also carried out, a metric that assesses customer loyalty based on the answer to a simple question: “How likely are you to recommend our company / product / service to a friend? or colleague? ”.

On a scale of 0 to 10, Bain found that respondents gave digital payment companies higher grades than those attributed to traditional banks in terms of remittance. For the consultancy, this is a promising result for digital banks, whose growth accelerated during the pandemic, in view of the drastic reduction in face-to-face visits to bank branches.

Pix data were not considered in the present study.



