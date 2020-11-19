Pandemia: Moscow metro rush hours get cheaper

According to Cities Today, an experimental ticket issuance program will be adopted by the Moscow metro, offering a 50% discount on the fare for passengers traveling outside peak hours.

The pilot test was introduced experimentally on two subway lines in the Russian capital, and will reward passengers using trains between 5:30 am-7:15 am and 8:45 am-9:15 am with a discount, the aim of which is to reduce the number of passengers per trip and guarantee social distance.

The discounts will be applied automatically by the operator Troika Card, directly in the daily, monthly or annual passes. Local authorities will monitor the progress of the tests, scheduled for eight months, the results of which will be disseminated through special screens, at selected subway stations.

Public transport and social isolation

The head of the Moscow Department of Transport, Maksim Liksutov, said the program has two objectives: to improve the passenger experience and, above all, to contribute to increasing social distance, which “is especially important in the current epidemiological situation,” he said. him.

Since last month, the Russian capital has experienced an increase in cases of covid-19, with an average increase of 5,000 cases per week in October. To date, Russia has registered almost 2 million people with the disease, with 34,500 killed, which has led the government to re-establish the mandatory use of masks.

The Moscow metro is promoting a beautiful public health campaign through a video, in which two tango dancers perform on the metro wearing masks and gloves, and asking citizens to protect themselves and follow all public health standards.

Although the “Sputnik V” vaccine was launched last August, 59% of Russians refused the drug, saying they were not ready to be vaccinated, even though it was free of charge.



