Pandemia increases game consumption

The gaming market was one of the fastest growing during the Pandemic. With the restrictions imposed on behalf of COVID-19, many resorted to PCs and video games as an entertainment alternative. Because of this, due to the demand of these companies, professionals trained to work in the area of ​​e-commerce developers, designers and analysts are sought.

Data from this sector point to a large increase in the period of imprisonment. At Nuuvem, the largest Brazilian platform for the digital sale of PC games, sales growth increased from 150% in relation to 2019. It is worth remembering that these numbers are expected to increase next week, when Black Friday will be held.

Sony, owner of the PlayStation brand, reported a growth of 83% over the same period in 2019, when 49.8 million units took to the streets. In 2020, 91 million copies of games were sold, with 74% of sales made digitally due to restrictions caused by the new coronavirus.

At Microsoft, the games division reported a 64% growth in the comparison between the second quarter of 2020 and the same period in 2019, a growth that spends US $ 1.2 billion in revenue.

Because of this increase, the search for qualified professionals has intensified. Nuuvem, for example, has already increased the team by more than 20% this year and continues with open positions for positions of developers, designers and e-commerce analysts. Wildlife Studios, a Brazilian producer with more than 70 games released and 2 billion downloads, over 350 professionals were hired this year, with the expectation of at least 200 more hires by the end of 2020.



