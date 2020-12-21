Pandemia hindered the great year of women directors

2020 promised to be a historic year for the film industry. For the first time, the premiere calendar featured five female-led blockbusters. However, the new coronavirus pandemic has completely changed plans.

For many experts, this season would reveal a great deal of progress in relation to the backstage of Hollywood productions. In addition, the feature films would boost female representation behind the camera.

Birds of Prey by Catch Yan, Black Widow by Cate Shortland, Wonder Woman 1984 by Patty Jenkins, Mulan by Niki Caro and Eternals by Chloé Zhao were the promised premieres. However, of the five productions, only one was released as planned.

Opening just before the cinemas closed, Aves de Rapinas had a box office of US $ 200 million globally. However, the other films had their premieres postponed or the release moved to streaming.

While Mulan arrived on the Disney + platform in September, Wonder Woman 1984 will debut in theaters and on the HBO Max service later this year. Unfortunately, fans will only be able to see Marvel’s new productions in 2021.

A committed movement

Having women driving Hollywood blockbusters really showed that this was going to be a special year for female representation. Undoubtedly, a move that could begin to reverse an old number.

A report by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative looked at the participation of female filmmakers in 1,300 highest grossing films from 2007 to 2019. Thus, the study found that of the 113 directors in the top 100 feature films of 2019, only 10.6% were women.

With that, it is clear how 2020 designed a great scenario for inclusion and diversity in front and behind the cameras. Unfortunately, like the industry as a whole, the movement was interrupted due to the covid-19 pandemic.



