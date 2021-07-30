Panathinaikos’s Georgios Kalaitzakis makes his NBA debut with the Milwaukee Bucks. The young player is going to be the last champion of the NBA. The NBA’s 2021 Draft took place last night. Georgios Kalaitzakis, who was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 60th pick in the second round of the draft, is on his way to the NBA.

According to the information obtained by Eurohoops sources; Panathinaikos ‘ young player, Georgios Kalaitzakis, has left Greece and is gearing up to join the Milwaukee Bucks for next season. The young player is expected to play in the NBA Summer League before signing a rookie contract with the Bucks.

Kalaitzakis, 22, was selected by the NBA’s reigning champion Bucks with the 60th pick, saying goodbye to Panathinaikos after 5 years.

Young player Panathinaikos won 4 Greek League titles and 4 Greek Cup titles in his career. Kalaitzakis averaged 3.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while playing in 11 games in the Greek League last season. Kalaitzakis, who took part in 14 games in the EuroLeague, averaged 1.6 points.