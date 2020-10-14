Panasonic’s new camera stands out with its design

Panasonic has introduced its new camera called Lumix BGH1. The company uses the definition of “box style, mirrorless cinema and live event camera” for Lumix BGH1. Lumix BGH1, which carries a Micro Four Thirds sensor and has a cube-like design, almost completely covers one of the edges of the lens holder.

At the heart of BGH1’s design is versatility, expandability and ease of installation. Panasonic believes the BGH1 can work in scenarios where multi-camera setups are used. The camera gets the power it needs via Ethernet +. In other words, the power of the camera can be provided via the cable connected to the internet. Thanks to Lumix Tether for Multicam application, it is possible to control 12 BGH1 cameras at the same time.

The camera probably has a 10.2 megapixel sensor to optimize 4K video recording. The camera can record 4: 2: 0 10-bit C4K / 4K 60p or 4: 2: 2 10-bit All-I C4k / 4K 30p video. In addition, users can record in Hybrid Log Gamma format for broadcast HDR.

Dual UHS-II SD card slots, USB-C 3.1, HDMI output, 3.5 mm. jack, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, uncompressed anamorphic image transfer via Ethernet, SDI or USB-C are also among the features of the BGH1. Panasonic will also release a free software development kit to create camera control tools that can work with USB.

The Panasonic Lumix BGH1 will be available in December with a price tag of $ 1999.99.



