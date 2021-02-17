Panasonic Toughbook 33 gets a new version

Best known for the cameras and televisions it produces, Panasonic also has a dedicated line for notebook and notebook scenarios designed for extreme use. This is the Toughbook family, which favors a robust design with ultra resistant construction instead of cutting edge specifications.

One of the most interesting models in the line is the Toughbook 33, presented in 2017. With a hybrid design, the device can be used like a traditional laptop, but allows the screen to be removed to become a tablet. Four years after its launch, Panasonic has just announced a reworked version of the Toughbook 33 with a number of improvements.

The second generation Panasonic Toughbook 33 arrives on the market equipped with 10th generation Intel Comet Lake processors in its vPro variants, focused on security. According to the manufacturer, the choice of the 10th generation instead of the 11th generation occurred due to the long time of development of the laptop, coupled with the fact that the target audience (governments, civil construction, Firefighters) does not have performance as a priority.

The device has a support similar to that found in the Microsoft Surface line to support the weight of the equipment, and it also stands out for its screen, capable of reaching an impressive 1,200 nits of maximum brightness, as well as 2 nits of minimum brightness, dedicated mode to its night vision function.

Other specifications include up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, Full HD webcam, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and 4G LTE connectivity, the latter being made available through a physical SIM chip or virtual eSIM, with compatibility with Band 48, dedicated to a private cellular network for emergencies. The Panasonic Toughbook 33 will not be made available to the general public, and it is necessary to contact a company representative to purchase it.