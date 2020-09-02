Panasonic announces Lumix DC-S5 as full frame camera

In addition to updates from the S1 family, Panasonic also introduced its new Lumix DC-S5 full-frame mirrorless camera on Wednesday (S5). The target is for creators looking for good image and video capabilities, but want a smaller body.

It arrives with the main characteristic of being compact in design. The S5 gets to be smaller than other models of the S series, besides being lighter weight than the GH5. Its chassis has magnesium alloy composition and is sealed against dust and moisture.

This camera comes equipped with a BSI CMOS sensor of 24 MP, which provides ISO standard of 100-51,200. The image stabilizer has five axes and serves to reduce shaking by up to 6.5 stops, when accompanied by a compatible lens.

For videos, you can record 10 bits 4: 2: 0 in 4K / 60p resolution, or 10 bits 4: 2: 2 with a total sensor width of 30p or 24p. In these modalities, there is a time limit of 30 minutes. In 8 bits, there are no restrictions on the shooting period. It also has support for the company’s XLR adapter.

The main configurations complete the touchscreen, two SD card slots – only one compatible with UHS-II speed – and support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, in order to transfer images to the smartphone. Its DMW-BLK22 battery allows up to 440 shots per charge.

Pricing and availability

The Lumix DC-S5 will be available for pre-order in the United States until the end of September. It can be purchased in the North American market for a suggested price of US $ 1,999 (~ R $ 10,722), only for the body, or US $ 2,299 (~ R $ 12,331), with the F3.5-5.6 lens of 20- 60 mm.

The manufacturer will also send, at no additional cost, a Sigma 45 mm F2.8 DG DN lens to those who reserve a product unit.



