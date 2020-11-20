Panamanian soccer player dies after being run over

Franklin Moreno, a Panamanian soccer player who played in Costa Rica, died on Thursday after being hospitalized since November 7 when he was hit by a vehicle.

The 30-year-old was hit several times by a hit-and-run motorist. Moreno was in intensive care since the beginning of the month.

The Panamanian played for Municipal Liberia and Santa Rosa of the Liga de Ascenso (second division) of Costa Rica.

“The Liberia Municipal Sports Association regrets the death of Franklin Moreno Lenis, former Panamanian soccer player of our club. United to the pain that overwhelms their relatives for such an unexpected loss. Rest in the peace of the Lord! ”The club wrote.

The Santa Rosa team also expressed their condolences for Moreno’s death.

“The Board of Directors, players, coaching staff and fans of the“ Tsunami Azul de la Costa, deeply regret the sensitive loss of our former player Franklin Moreno Lenis. We send our expressions of solidarity at this difficult time to his family. ”

The Costa Rican authorities continue to investigate to find the person responsible for the accident.



