Palworld: Check Out The Pokémon Style Game With Weapons And Survival

Palworld: Producer Pocket Pair, responsible for Craftopia, announced that it is working on a new project with a footprint that mixes weapons, survival and even a touch of Pokémon: Palworld. The title will be released for PC sometime in 2022.

According to the first information, the idea here will be to open up an open world with multiplayer possibilities alongside the creatures known as Pal. Each of them has different powers and abilities, being able to serve as mounts, help in combat and even perform other tasks that are necessary in the adventure.

Check out a little bit of how all this will work in the video below:

So, did you like the idea of Palworld? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.