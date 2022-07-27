Paloma Aguilar defends actions in “Big Brother 24”: “Everything is cut to fit the narrative”

Inappropriate guilt? The guest of “Big Brother 24” Paloma Aguilar said that it was not her colleagues in the cast who forced her to leave ahead of time — it was the game itself.

Nothing but love for this wonderful cast 💛 I really came out of this experience and can only say good things about each person; apart from any gameplay that was talked about,” 22—year-old Paloma wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, July 26. “I left because of the ongoing battle for mental health that I faced, which began one day within the walls of an idealistic utopia in reality. A reality that was far from the reality of my life in San Diego.”

The former contestant, who shocked viewers when she left the game before the first eviction on Thursday, July 14, said that she “forgot” to “take care” of herself after she became “so obsessed” with the game.

“FOMO absorbed my every move,” she wrote in her long post along with a photo of the entire cast of BB24. “I slept 2-4 hours at night — no normal person could function (sleep hours are from 22:00 to 10:00, but everyone supports each other in games), I haven’t seen the sun for 5 days, so I started to lose touch with reality.”

The California native added that the “psychological problem” she faced when she was watched by “100 cameras working around the clock and seven days a week” damaged her mental health and “ate me alive” — something that “no one understands” unless they “experienced it firsthand”.

Paloma also accused Big Brother of allegedly portraying things “to fit the narrative for ‘good television’,” claiming that “streams switch from room to room when saying something that could jeopardize the storyline [that they are] promoting. She then backed up her claims by stating that she “studied at Berkeley MediaST10.”

Concluding her statement by warning viewers that the show is not “the ultimate truth,” as one might assume, the TV presenter thanked “everyone for their love and support during this extremely difficult time,” before announcing that she would “address more of my time in the house little by little.””.

Palomar Agular in the TV series “Big Brother”. CBS

After her departure, Paloma exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, July 22, that she left the reality show because “no $750,000 was worth the cost of my mental health,” noting that it had nothing to do with girlfriend Taylor Hale. “It’s crazy how people jump to conclusions because of all this racism – Taylor and I are actually good friends, so please keep hyping her! She’s the QUEEN.”

Paloma explained that not everything between the couple made it to the screen, saying, “Remember that reality shows aren’t always real. I’m always rooting for baby bosses, I’ll never try to break up a strong woman, and I was very frank with her in the early days when we didn’t quarrel.”

Paloma’s time on Big Brother initially hit the headlines before her departure after fans accused her of mistreating 27-year-old Taylor. In one episode, Paloma was heard calling the Detroit native a “lying bitch.”

However, the reality TV star insists that everything was friendly between the women, and the lighter moments just didn’t make it into the final version of the show. “She did not try to form an alliance with any of the girls, and, unfortunately, our conversation about this was not broadcast. …Only love for this girl. I can’t wait for her to come out so we can talk about it as two strong women,” she told Us.