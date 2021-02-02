Palmer shows up on Apple TV Plus and breaks a record

Officially made available to Apple TV Plus subscribers last Friday (01/29) with Justin Timberlake in its lead role, the film “Palmer” achieved an important milestone on the Cupertino giant’s streaming platform: boosting the service’s audience on last weekend.

According to information published by the Deadline portal, this weekend was considered the most watched in the history of Apple TV Plus, with an increase of 33%, which also had as additional drivers the recent debut of the new seasons of Servant and Dickinson, in addition to of the arrival of Losing Alice.

The commitment to create exclusive productions has been the differential to retain loyalty of streaming subscribers around the world and should be tested again in the coming months with the arrival of titles that include Cherry with Tom Holland, Emancipation with Will Smith and others .

It is also worth remembering that Disney has also been able to boost its services using the same bet and has been successful, which can be seen with the praise given to WandaVision and Mandalorian, as well as The Boys has been bringing good results to Amazon Prime Video .

After 12 years in prison, Eddie Palmer returns home to rebuild his life. He creates an unexpected connection with Sam, a marginalized boy who comes from a troubled family, and now Eddie’s past threatens to ruin his new life.