Palmeiras x Defense and Justice: learn how to watch the game

Palmeiras x Defense and Justice: The decisive match between Palmeiras x Defense and Justice for the Recopa Sul-Americana will be held on Wednesday night (14:30), at 9:30 pm. The two-game tournament is being broadcast exclusively by Conmebol TV, the broadcaster of the South American Football Confederation.

To watch the game, you can access Directv GO, which offers a 1-week free trial. For those who want to extend the period, the “Mídia Palmeirense” page on Instagram released a coupon so that palmeirenses have the chance to see the team also in the Libertadores group stage.

The speaker profile is offering the code “CBOLTV1MES” so that it is possible to have 1 month to see the matches on Conmebol TV and other streaming channels.

Today’s game, between the current champions of Libertadores (Palmeiras) and South America (Defensa y Justicia), is worth the Recopa trophy. The Brazilians won the first game in Argentina 2-1 and take the title with a draw.