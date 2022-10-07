Palace Launches New Online Space for Global DJ Mixes in Apple Music

Palace— an influential London brand of skateboards and clothing, opened a new space for global DJ mixes today (October 7).

The brand’s global DJ Mix page was launched exclusively on Apple Music and contained custom DJ mixes from artists such as Omar S, Robert Hood and Rory Milanes.

Stephen Campbell, head of electronic music at Apple Music, stated: “Dance and electronic music, as well as the broader DJ culture, support the Palace brand in every way, and all this through a very specific lens.

“We are pleased to join such a cultural institution as a curator and offer mixes from generational legends and the best of new products to Apple Music subscribers around the world.”

Lev Tandju, the founder of Palace, added: “We love the music we love so much: creating a space for all this for Apple Music seems to us very successful.

“Melodies from the Palace skate videos and mixes from our favorite DJs from all over the world: this will be our corner of the music internet, and we are delighted with it.”

According to the statement, the Palace curatorial page will also feature “archival mixes from the company’s favorite DJs.”

Palace was founded in 2009 by Tanju and his skate team, the Palace Wayward Boys Choir and Gareth Skewis. The organization is heavily influenced by the pop culture and style of the 1990s.

Back in 2020, Happy Mondays teamed up with Palace to create a joint clothing line inspired by the iconography of Madchester veterans.

The collection includes a button-down shirt with a shot from the 1990 clip of the band “Step On” and T-shirts with a photo of percussionist Mark “Bez” Berry playing maracas. Other items include clothing based on illustrations from Happy Mondays’ 1999 Greatest Hits album.