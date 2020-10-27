Pal: Bitcoin To Set Three Month Record

Raoul Pal shared a new Bitcoin forecast on Twitter. In his analysis, Pal said that Bitcoin has only two resistance points to increase and will reach its highest price level by the end of this year or early 2021.

Real Vision CEO Pal explained that there are only two resistance points left at $ 14,000 and $ 20,000 on the Bitcoin chart. He claimed that the all-time high of $ 20,000 would be seen early next year at the latest.

There are literally only two resistances left on the #bitcoin chart – 14,000 and then the old all-time high at 20,000. I fully expect new all-time highs by early next year at the latest.#irresponsiblylong pic.twitter.com/Xhp8qgHrAC — Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) October 27, 2020

There were lots of comments from users on Raoul Pal’s Bitcoin comment. A user asked Pal “is it better to buy / hold strategy or swing trade?” asked his question. Pal answered “HODL”.

There are also analysts who do not join Pal

Raoul Pal’s latest Bitcoin tweet was responded by popular forex and cryptocurrency analyst Justin Bennett. Referring to the analysis he shared on September 28, Bennett said:

“If we take the last two cycles as a guide and my prediction that March / April 2021 is the peak of the last cycle is correct, Bitcoin will probably not be able to break the $ 20,000 resistance until Q2 2021.”

Justin Bennett had said that everyone expected Bitcoin to skyrocket to $ 20,000, but analysis confirmed the opposite. According to Bennett, Bitcoin will not be able to break the $ 20,000 level until January 2021.

Raoul Pal says 2021 is important for Bitcoin

Speaking in the Real Vision Daily Brief recently, Pal said that Bitcoin can be a global reserve asset and that over time people have started to adopt cryptocurrencies more. According to Raoul Pal, the value of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin will increase in the face of falling fiat currencies. This may be one of the factors that will enable us to see a stronger Bitcoin performance next year, according to Pal.



