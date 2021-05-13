Paint: How To Make A Photo With A Transparent Background

Paint has a very interesting feature of removing the background from an image. With this option, it is possible to create other figures by overlaying only a specific part with a more assertive cut, without the need to use paid applications and with more complex functionalities.

Today TecMundo teaches you how to do the procedure in both conventional Paint and Paint 3D, which will be removed shortly from the pre-installation of Windows 10. Check out:

In Paint

1. Open the image you want to edit in Paint;

2. Click on the “Select” button, and then check the “Transparent Selection” option;

3. Now select the entire image or press the CTRL + A keys;

Select the entire image with the transparent background

Source: Diego Borges / Reproduction

4. Copy the image with the command “Copy” or with the shortcut keys CTRL + C;

5. Now you can import the photo into another editing program, with a transparent background. To do this, just open the program and paste the image with the command CTRL + V;

6. If you want to insert the figure in a pre-existing background, just open the image in which you want to insert the figure, and use the command “Paste”, or the shortcut keys CTRL + V.