Paint Gains Dark Mode and New Design in Windows 11

Paint: Microsoft has confirmed the look of the graphic editor and creator Paint for Windows 11. The classic program received a reworked interface without losing its identity, with the result shared first hand by the head of the operating system division, Panos Panay.

As the short video shows, Paint will now have a native Dark Mode, as well as going through a redesign with new shortcuts and more intuitive placement for features like brushes and effects.

In addition to Paint, new Windows 11 Clock and Notepad features have also been confirmed recently. Both should appear in upcoming trial versions of the platform for members of the Windows Insider program.

It is worth remembering that, in 2017, Microsoft even announced that the legendary tool would be discontinued and completely replaced by PainBt 3D. Two years later, however, plans changed: while Paint continued and received a fresh look, the 3D edit button was removed from the interface.

The stable version of Windows 11 is expected to be released in October 2021 by Microsoft. Currently, the system is in beta and already allows installation via ISO.