Paige Spiranak Wants to See One Change in Professional Golf

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, a fan asked Paige Spiranak a question that sparked an interesting discussion on social media.

The fan believes that golfers should be able to wear shorts while playing. On the PGA Tour, golfers are allowed to wear shorts during practice rounds, but they must wear trousers during tournaments.

Spiranak believes that male golfers should be given a choice whether to wear shorts or trousers on a certain day.

“For years I’ve been saying that men should be able to wear shorts, and it’s ridiculous that they can’t. I’ve always been for fewer clothes, lol,” she said.

She is no stranger to creating a stir on social networks.

Earlier this week, Spiranak also made headlines with a comment about the PGA Tour vs series. LIV Golf.

“I understand that there are things that probably need to be improved. I’m sure I should have listened a little more on the tour, but the same thing will happen with LIV,” she added. “… In the future, I think a lot of players will say, ‘Oh, maybe it was better on the PGA Tour.’

What do you think about her techniques?