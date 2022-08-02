Paige Spiranak Reacts to news of Wild Tiger Woods Offer

This year the LIV Tour conquered golf.

The organization has hosted some of the best golfers on the PGA Tour, which has led to a split among some players and fans.

Tiger Woods, considered by many to be one of the best golfers of all time, has been offered between $700 million and $800 million to join LIV Golf.

Woods decided to abandon the deal and continue participating in the PGA Tour.

Paige Spiranak couldn’t help herself when she shared her thoughts on the news via her Twitter account.

“This is money for fuck, that is, money to buy an island, and the Tiger is like, you know what, no thanks,” Spiranak said. “Maybe it’s because he already has so much money that he doesn’t know what to do with it. Maybe he wants to protect his legacy with a limited schedule since his body can’t play that much. Maybe he wants to become a Rider. Cup winner, captain, but Tiger, he said no.

Despite the fact that Woods could have been much richer, he decided that he was happy with his position, despite the fact that he was no longer as mobile as he once was.