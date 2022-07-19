Paige Lorenz reacts to rumors that she staged PDA photos with Tyler Cameron: “I like the way I grab you”

Paige Lorentze and Tyler Cameron Courtesy of Paige Lorentze/Instagram; Shutterstock

Shaking off. Paige Lorenz quickly denied rumors that she had staged PDA photos with boyfriend Tyler Cameron after fans called the couple in love.

Timeline of Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorentze’s relationship

The 24-year-old model posted a joke on TikTok about the “inclement” weather in New York on Monday, July 18, which she described as “100 degrees, sticky, smelly and stuffy.” Instead of discussing the heat, many commentators intervened to accuse Lorenza of calling the “paparazzi on herself” and 29-year-old Cameron after page six received photos of the couple kissing while walking around the city.

“I probably would have looked better in them if I had [set them up],” the Dairy Boy founder applauds one social network user, telling another troll that “it [was] free for everyone” in the comments section since her affair with the bachelor party graduate hit the headlines. “These photos are so staged that it’s comical. Keep gaining these subscribers, hun-n-n-n,” the TikTok user wrote, to which Lorentze replied: “I like that I’m holding your hand.”

Despite the fact that the former skier has been inundated with negative comments on social media, he seems to have a sense of humor about the whole situation. “Hmm, [why do so many hate me], but I make a lot of money on social media, so keep the hate, girls, $,” Lorenza wrote.

The New England native, who briefly dated country star Morgan Wallen before splitting in February, was first linked to Cameron last month after they were spotted “kissing” and “holding hands” in the Hamptons. Us Weekly later confirmed that the couple is officially an item.

“They’re dating. It’s still a novelty,” a source told us earlier this month. “They’re keeping it a secret.”

A few days later, Lorenz seemed to confirm the relationship herself via TikTok when she shared a video of the Florida native helping her cook dinner at his apartment.

Cameron became famous as one of the last two suitors of Hannah Brown in the 15th season of “The Bachelorette” in 2019. Shortly after the season ended, he briefly dated Gigi Hadid before moving on to model Camille Kendra in January 2021. We confirmed that the couple called it quits after less than a year together. “Things were going well until they went awry,” an insider exclusively reported in August 2021. “Friends were surprised that everything ended so quickly.”

After numerous public relationships, Cameron admitted in February that he wants to change his approach to his personal life in the future. “[In] The Bachelorette Party, you’re growing so fast in this relationship that you have to. And I think it kind of pushed me and my other relationships to want to grow so fast, and it’s okay to slow down and take a breath,” the graduate of Real Dirty Dancing exclusively told us at the time. “[It’s] something I need to work on and improve on. But yes, it’s necessary to slow down.”

He continued: “If [relationships] come, they come. That’s how it hit me last time. I like it when it happens. …I’m not in a hurry right now. I’m so busy, so focused and excited about this [year] — it’s going to be a big year. I feel it, everything will be fine.”