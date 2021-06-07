Paid Android Apps And Games That Are Free On Google Play Today

Android Apps: Most of the applications that we have in the Google Play Store for Android phones are free, others are based on a Freemium model -free to download but with internal micro-payments-, and others are directly paid, either games or services.

But every week, every day in fact, some of these payment or micro-payment apps become available for free, at no cost. Only temporarily, yes.

Android paid apps to download for free from Google Play

Looking to start the week, and if you have an Android mobile, you can download almost a hundred paid applications today, including games of different genres -platforms, VR, puzzles, shooters-, photo retouching apps, calculation, widgets, meditation, language learning, etc. A bit of everything and also at no cost, free as is.

Next we give you the list with links and the price that the app usually has – a list compiled by various websites such as Notengosierto. Some tell you how many more days they will be free, others will not put it, but the installation is free. Here they go, divided between those that are games and those that are services:

Games

Ball Reach: Free (Before: € 1.49)

Rating: 4.0 / 5 – Downloads: 10000

Arcade game

Defense Heroes Premium: Defender War Tower Defense: Free (Before: € 0.59)

Rating: 3.8 / 5 – Downloads: 5000

Strategy game

Sonny The Mad Man: Free (Before: € 1.99)

Rating: 3.8 / 5 – Downloads: 50000

Action game

AceSpeeder3: Free (Before: € 0.89)

Rating: 3.8 / 5 – Downloads: 500000

Racing game

Dungeon Shooter: The Forgotten Temple: Free (Before: € 1.49)

Rating: 4.2 / 5 – Downloads: 1000000

Action game

Rectangles PRO: Free (Before: € 1.99)

Rating: 4.1 / 5 – Downloads: 5000

Puzzle game

Pixel Blade M Vip – Action rpg: Free (Before: € 1.79)

Rating: 4.1 / 5 – Downloads: 100000

Role playing game

Knife Hit – Throw Knife Hit Target: Free (Before: € 0.59)

Rating: 4.2 / 5 – Downloads: 1000

Arcade game

Isometric Squares – puzzle ²: Free (Before: € 1.49)

Rating: 4.0 / 5 – Downloads: 10000

Puzzle game