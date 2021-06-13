Paid Android Apps And Games That Are Free On Google Play Today

Android Apps: In the Google Play Store, the official store for Android mobiles, the applications are divided into several groups: We have ‘Early Access’ trial versions, free apps, apps based on a Freemium model -free to download but with internal micropayments-, and paid apps, whether games or services.

But every week, every day in fact, some of these payment or micro-payment apps become available for free, at no cost. Only temporarily, yes.

Android paid apps to download for free from Google Play

Already in the middle of the second week of June, today Sunday 13, and if you have an Android mobile, you can download up to 59 paid applications today, including games of different genres -platforms, VR, puzlers, shooters-, photo retouching apps, calculation, widgets, meditation, language learning, etc. A bit of everything and also at no cost, free as is.

Next we give you the list with links and the price that the app usually has – a list compiled by various websites such as Notengosierto. Some tell you how many more days they will be free, others will not put it, but the installation is free. Here they go, divided between those that are games and those that are services