PagBank announces positions in home office technology

PagSeguro PagBank announced this week that it has more than 400 vacancies open to technology professionals. The mode of work will be home-office and therefore applications will be accepted from all over Brazil.

According to the company, people are being sought for positions such as: Software Engineer, Data Scientist, SRE Engineer, Data Engineer, Software Quality Engineer, Product Analyst, Designer and Agilist.

The company explained that it recorded record profits on its most recent balance sheet, despite the pandemic and the complicated economic scenario. Because of the positive results, the company plans to hire to continue growing.

“We are looking for candidates interested in being part of a dynamic team in an innovative and constantly developing company,” said Fabiana Verdichio, HR Director.

“PagSeguro PagBank is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and is the payment services company with the largest number of clients in Brazil: more than 7 million”, added Ricardo Dutra, CEO of PagSeguro PagBank.

Those interested should access this link to complete the registration and apply for one of the vacancies. Jobs are also available on the brand’s LinkedIn.