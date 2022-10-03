Pae In Hyuk and Han Ji Hyun met for the first time in the upcoming drama “Cheer Up”

“Cheer Up” shared new footage on the eve of the premiere of the drama!

The upcoming SBS mystery romcom “Cheer Up” tells the story of a group of college students who are swept up in a story of passion after joining Teja, their school’s support group, which turns into ruins after leaving their glory days behind. The drama stars Han Ji Hyun, Pae In Hyuk, Kim Hyun Jin, Jang Gyuri, Lee Eun Sam, Lee Jung Joon, Han Soo Ah, Kim Shin Bi and Hyun Woo Seok as members of Theia.

Han Ji Hyun plays Do Hae Yi, a rookie from the support group of Yeonha Teyi University, who has a cheerful character, despite the fact that she faces difficult circumstances at home. Do Hae Yi joins Teye to earn a salary of 1 million won (approximately 694 US dollars). In the process, she experiences love, which she considered a luxury. Bae In Hyuk plays Theia captain Park Jung Woo, who adheres to the rules and believes that everything follows the rules. However, he is an honest figure with innocent beliefs about love.

Newly released footage shows Do Hae Yi and Park Jung Woo’s first meeting, which begins with a misunderstanding. They meet somewhere on campus while Do He Yi is napping on a bench under the warm sunlight. When Park Jung-woo discovers this, he starts covering her with the school newspaper, fearing that she will catch a cold. However, it is at this moment that Do He wakes up and they look into each other’s eyes.

In particular, Do Hae Yi is shocked by the appearance of Park Jung Woo in his bright form. When Do Hae Yi casts a wary glance at Park Jong-woo, Park Jong-woo gestures with his hands, calling for his innocent intentions and good will. A fun first meeting between them causes anticipation of their upcoming relationship.

The production group shared: “The cheerful Han Ji Hyun will leave a strong impression on the life of Pae In Hyuk, who only knows about the support team of Teyi. They will give each other unforgettable memories of the first meeting. Please look forward to a refreshing first meeting and bickering between the two, which will face unexpected consequences.”

Check out the teaser of their first meeting below!

“Cheer Up” will premiere on October 3 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available with subtitles on Viki.