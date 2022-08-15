Padma Lakshmi broke her silence on the attack of ex-husband Salman Rushdie: “I can finally exhale”

Padma Lakshmi sends her best wishes to ex-husband Salman Rushdie after he suffered life-threatening injuries over the weekend.

“@SalmanRushdie is relieved to be coping after Friday’s nightmare,” the 51—year-old Top Chef host wrote about her ex on Sunday, August 14, after the news that the author was repeatedly stabbed on Friday, August 12, on the Chautauqua stage. , New York, lecture. “Alarmed and speechless, I can finally exhale. Now I hope for a quick healing.

Rushdie has long been threatened because of the controversial nature of some of his works. His fourth novel, The Satanic Verses, published in 1988, drew condemnation from some Muslims who considered it sacrilege, including the then leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who issued a decree calling for the writer’s death.

On Sunday, the family of an Indian native said he was in critical condition in hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds to his neck, chest, stomach and right eye.

“Despite the serious injuries that have changed his life, his usual cheeky and cheeky sense of humor remains intact,” the writer’s son Zafar Rushdie said on Twitter. Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old native of New Jersey, was arrested by state troopers after the attack and taken into custody as a suspect in the stabbing.

Lakshmi and Rushdie started dating in 1999 before getting married in April 2004. They were married for three years before they divorced in July 2007.

Then the TV presenter moved on to billionaire Theodore J. Forstmann in 2009 until his death in 2011. During a break in her relationship with Forstmann, Lakshmi gave birth to a daughter, Krishna, from businessman Adam Dell in 2010.

In August 2020, the Taste the Nation host spoke about the lack of a “perfect balance” when it comes to co-parenting with a venture capitalist.

“Every day is different,” she told Us exclusively, noting that Krishna will always be “a real star in the family.”

The Hulu star admired her daughter’s creative spirit, adding, “She’s very interesting and funny, and also a great singer. …Krishna is hysterical. I have to resist the temptation to post her on my social media all the time because I don’t think it’s right, but it’s hard because she’s really, genuinely funny!”

The Bravo personality and the 52-year-old Dell have faced numerous ups and downs over the years, including a custody dispute in 2012. However, in 2017, they seem to have revived their romance.

The author of the cookbook Easy Exotic apparently ended her relationship with Dell in June 2021 when she was spotted pursing her lips with poet Terrence Hayes. The couple separated in November 2021.