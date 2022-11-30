Paddy Pimblet Responded to Jake Paul’s Million Dollar Fight Offer: “Come to Vegas”

UFC star Paddy “Bad” Pimblett has answered Jake Paul’s $1 million challenge for sparring before the fight, and he is ready to face a “Difficult Child” in the near future.

Jake Paul has been waging a war of words with a number of fighters over the past few years, with the YouTuber-turned-boxer constantly arranging fights and other challenges.

Since he kind of distracted himself from Tommy Fury by sending offers to fight three different fighters, he somewhat returned to targeting mixed martial arts fighters. In fact, UFC star Paddy Pimblett found himself in Jake’s sights as a “Difficult Kid” offered him the opportunity to spar before his next fight after he claimed the YouTuber’s fights were “fixed.”

Despite the fact that a significant amount of bragging rights were at stake, Jake decided to sweeten the deal a little by offering Pimblett $1 million to make it happen. And, well, Scouser is interested.

Paddy Pimblet responded to Jake Paul’s Sparring Offer

Pimblett spoke to TMZ Sports shortly after Jake made a lucrative sparring offer and officially declared his interest. However, he wanted Jake to fly to Las Vegas to make it happen, not to Puerto Rico.

“Of course, but I have a contract with the UFC, and he said it knowing full well that I will fight next week,” Pimblet said, confirming his interest. “Come to PI next week. Come to PI next week and bring $1 million in a bag, and I’ll spar with you. Let’s do it, I’ve been in Vegas since Thursday.”

Buddy confirmed that in the days leading up to the fight, he will be underweight, but he can stay after and be closer to Jake’s weight, which will make the fight more equal.

Although he is not the most natural UFC striker, Pimblett confirmed that he is also ready to box with Jake. “I think he’s a decent boxer now,” he added. “I think he’s going to beat Tommy Fury, but I know he’s not going to beat me.”

As it stands, Jake has not yet responded to Pimblett’s proposal, so we’ll have to wait and see if it comes to fruition. But this is certainly something that fans are interested in.