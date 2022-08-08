Paddy Considine Interview: House of the Dragon

House Targaryen is back on top in “House of the Dragon”, which will finally premiere on August 21. The action of the long-awaited prequel “Game of Thrones” takes place two centuries before the events of the original series, when Viserys I Targaryen (played by Paddy Considine, “The End of the World”). ) ruled Seven kingdoms. Although at the beginning of his reign seem to be signs of peace and prosperity, the events of the series soon lead to a civil war between members of the royal family.

Showrunners Ryan J. Kondal and Miguel Sapochnik (who directs several episodes of the first season of “House of the Dragon”) brought to life the events of George R. R. Martin’s film “Flame and Blood”, which shows how loyalty changes and envy arises when Viserys calls his daughter Rainira an heiress. to the throne over his brother Damon. But the novel, written as a historical record, extends far beyond a single generation, as does the series as it develops.

During a recent round table interview, Screen Rant and other media outlets had the opportunity to talk to Considine about his relationship to King Viserys, his familiarity with the world of Westeros and the difficulties he faces in season 1 of House of the Dragon.

Viserys is obviously a very difficult figure both for his daughter and for the world as a whole. What did you think was the most important thing to capture in your performance so that the audience could understand him as a guy who wasn’t as clear-cut as Ned Stark?

Paddy Considine: Yeah, I know what you mean. It’s actually funny because Ned Stark — what Sean [Bean] did — was kind of spinning in my head when I was playing it, which is pretty weird. For me, it was part of Viserys’ makeup.

But he is not a simple man, Viserys. And I think it is the situations around him that create difficulties for him. But I think he’s a deeply tragic person because he’s just trying to always do the right thing. It’s as if everything in his life has turned out very, very well — and there is almost naivety in him. He’s a peacetime king; he really likes inheriting that from Jaehaerys, and he’s a good student of old Valyria and all that. He has a good temperament — he’s almost like the perfect king. And then I think he starts going crazy when those tragic events happen.

He’s losing [his wife] Emma and his son — he’s lost sons in the past, but he’s losing Emma — and it’s a big devastation. He loses her and then loses Balon. This is where his psychological spiral begins, if you will. But I think all Viserys ever wanted was to make the right decision, and you can’t do that. You cannot please everyone as a ruler, you cannot please everyone as a person, but especially as a ruler. And I think he suffers from the fact that people consider his kindness a weakness.

What I found really interesting about him was that he wasn’t a power-hungry king; he wasn’t a tyrant. He is just someone who sincerely wants to serve people as best as possible, but this world simply won’t allow it. So, there are many different conflicts. His hand is forced to make decisions in different ways, and they are not always correct.

Screen Rant: Of course, a heavy head wears a crown. But in the case of Viserys, his crown has been in question since the beginning of his reign. How much does “The Queen who Never Was” affect his reasoning as a king, and just misogyny and the rules in force at that time?

Paddy Considine: I don’t think it affects his decisions — something to do with Rainis – it doesn’t affect his life that way. It could be something she carries more. At the beginning there is a little look that Viserys gives her when he is called the heir, and I think it always exists between them as the story progresses. There’s a lot of misogyny in this world and in this kingdom, but you can’t bring your modern ideas to a character living in the ancient world. That’s how the world worked at that time.

And I don’t think Viserys calls Rhaenyra his heir for some progressive reasons. That wouldn’t be the case in the world. But he does it because he trusts her. He loves her and trusts her, and she is the last remnant of the love of his life. But he also has to pass on this knowledge and responsibility to someone he loves very, very much; knowing that naming someone as an heir is almost cursing him in some sense. Because Viserys is great at the game, but he’s just not a very good player.

At this rate, perhaps he shouldn’t have been king. Maybe he was too sensitive and too human to play that role, but he’s just trying to be a good king. This creates selfish problems, because Viserys at some point says, “How will I be remembered? How will I be remembered in songs and stories? They remember tyrants, they remember great warriors; they don’t remember people like me.” And that’s what he’s struggling with, too. But there is a dragon in it.