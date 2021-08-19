Pacos de Ferreira – Tottenham on TV? Where Can We Watch The Live Broadcast?

TOTTENHAM is the first English team to compete in the European Conference League on their way from Portugal to Pacos de Ferreira.

The new competition will be joined by the team that finished seventh in the Premier League each year or the League Cup winner after the Europa League weakened.

And Nuno’s starting lineup is a mix of youth and experience playing alongside a few other guys like Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

40 Austin, 42 White, 47 Clarke, 48 Paskotsi, 50 Cesay, 51 Matthew Craig, 52 Michael Craig, 53 Lyons-Foster, 55 Mundle, 56 Bennett

PACOS DE FERREIRA

12 Jeimes, 25, Oliviera, 3 Lima, 8 Ibrahim, 9 Ze Uilton, 15 Delgado, 16 Djalo, 20 Bastos, 21 Jorge Silva, 26 Rui Pires, 25 Joao Pedro, 99 Douglas Tanque

What time is the Pacos de Ferreira – Tottenham match?

Kick-off time: 7.30 pm

Where can we watch the Pacos de Ferreira – Tottenham Match?

TV channel: Premier Sports

Live stream: Premier Player

Pacos de Ferreira XI: A Ferreira, Antunes, Ramos, Baixinho, Fonseca, Santos, Eustaquio, Carlos, Silva, Denilson Jr, H Ferreira

Tottenham XI: Gollini, Doherty, Romero, Carter-Vickers, Davies, Sessegnon, Winks, Lo Celso, John, Bryan, Scarlett