Pacemaker alert for iPhone 12 owners from Apple

It is well known that magnets and life-saving medical devices should not come close to each other. However, Apple still seems to have chosen to warn iPhone 12 owners about this.

Updating a support page on its website, the Cupertino-based company reminded that iPhone 12 and MagSafe accessories should not be kept close to devices sensitive to magnets and radio transmitters, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. It was stated that users who charge their iPhone wirelessly should keep the device 30 centimeters away from their pacemakers, while this distance is 15 centimeters in normal use.

Apple underlined that the increased number of magnets does not increase the risk compared to past iPhone models. However, it should be noted that the company’s warning follows the warnings from doctors in this direction recently. In a test, it was seen that the iPhone 12 caused a defibrillator to suspend.

Although Apple warns iPhone 12 owners, it can be said that there is no problem for those who carry and use their phone normally. Those with pacemakers should not carry their iPhone 12 in their jacket or shirt pockets.