Pac-Man World Remake Video Shows How Areas 3 and 4 Have Improved

Pac-Man World was first released on the original PlayStation in 1999. At the Nintendo Partner Showcase event, a remake of Pac-Man World was announced, developed by Now Production and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

Since the announcement, Bandai Namco has done a lot to promote the remake and demonstrate the differences between Pac-Man World: Re-Pac and the original. In particular, these trailers showed how the graphics of the game differed from the original to the remake, starting with the first and second areas. The latest trailer from Bandai Namco is dedicated to how everything has changed in the remake for the third and fourth areas of the game.

In the third area of Pac-Man World: Re-Pac, the yellow dot devours in space, fighting many enemies. When comparing this area from the remake with the original, many colors have been optimized to make it more uniform, as well as to give the game a more mysterious cosmic atmosphere. The spaceship section where Pac-Man flies through a Gradius-inspired segment has also been redesigned, and the enemies and background are a little brighter compared to it. The trailer also briefly shows how the boss known as Galaxian has changed, and now he is bigger and with more distinct indicators of weaknesses.

The fourth area of the original Pac-Man World is a circus—inspired level, with wacky carnival games and platformer dangers everywhere. The remake’s graphics play a role in this, making everything brighter and livelier compared to the original. This is even reflected in the fact that the area has become more uniform in color. The part from the original, which includes a bumper car race, has also been changed, where the player is now in the first person, racing down the hill, and not in the third person.

Bandai Namco also demonstrated how the opening video was completely remade, where the Pac-Man family was abducted by ghosts in more wacky ways compared to the original. It also showcases many recycled Pac-Family members, such as Pac-Man’s wife, where due to the complex legal history of the game and Ms. Pac-Man’s character, the clothes are completely different, and she is now known as Pac-Man. Mom.

Pac-Man World: Re-Pac is scheduled to be released on August 26, 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.