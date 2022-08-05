Pac-Man World Remake Compares graphics to the Original Game

The original World of Pac-Man introduced the iconic 3D game character to the original PlayStation, and the new remake aims to recreate the feel of the original game with brand new graphics. Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for The World of Pac-Man: Re-Pac, which emphasizes the appearance of the remake compared to the classic PlayStation game.

Pac-Man World was first released on October 15, 1999 for the original PlayStation. At that time, the game was celebrating the 20th anniversary of the franchise, and Pac-Man went on a three-dimensional adventure. The game begins with the fact that ghosts spoil Pacman’s 20th birthday and kidnap his friends and family. “Pacman” to save your loved ones and defeat the ghosts of Ghost Island. More than 20 years later, the World of Pac-Man: Re-Pac once again presents history on modern consoles and PCs for new players.

The latest trailer for The World of Pac-Man: Re-Pac compares the first two areas of the original World of Pac-Man with new, updated versions. The gameplay mechanics are fine tuned and match the original, but the visuals have been completely updated, as in the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. In addition, the trailer shows that the original soundtrack to the game has remained unchanged in the new version. have been redesigned and renamed from, such as Miss Pac-Man and Pac-Baby, have been redesigned and renamed due to ongoing rights issues in the games. These character design changes were also seen in the Pac-Man+ Museum release.

In the World of Pac-Man: Re-Pac there are three game modes: maze mode and classic mode, there are three game modes. The quest mode includes the main scenario of the World of Pak-Man: Re-Pak, in which Pak-Man to save everyone from ghosts, to save everyone from ghosts. The maze mode is a set of three-dimensional mazes that players have to go through and complete. “Pacman 1980”.

The new trailer for The World of Pac-Man: Re-Pac convinces fans of the original game of the authentic experience of the World of Pac-Man. “Pacman”, corresponding to modern games. In addition, the new version expands the possibilities of the Pac-Man World franchise, allowing Xbox and PC players to try out the game for the first time. The legacy of Pac-Man continues in the 42nd year of the series with the release of The World of Pac-Man: Re-Pac.

On the other hand, some may have high hopes for Bandai Namco and Pacman. If successful, the World of Pac-Man: Re-Pac can increase fan demand for more remakes of the World of Pac-Man on all major platforms. as long as it is fresh in the players’ memory, “Pac-Man World”, as long as it is fresh in the players’ memory.

The World of Pac-Man: Re-Pac is released on August 26 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.