Pac-Man Museum, The Definitive “Pac-Man” Pack, Already Has A Date On PC And Consoles

Pac-Man Museum: Bandai Namco announces the release date of a new compilation of the famous Pac-Man with up to 14 titles from all platforms and eras. Pac-Man Museum +, the next Pac-Man compilation and one of the most complete and ambitious to date, already has a release date on PC and consoles. This has been announced by Bandai Namco, confirming that this new collection of 14 key titles from the franchise will arrive on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch (with backwards compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) on May 27, 2022. In addition, those responsible have shared a new trailer that you can see heading this news and that offers us a look at the different games of the franchise of all kinds of platforms and all times.

Available on Xbox Game Pass at launch

In addition, Pac-Man Museum + will also be available from the day of its launch as part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog, both for Xbox consoles and for PC, reaching even more players from day 1. And it is that Pac-Man Museum + bet on a very particular development in which the players of the title will be able to unlock the different arcade machines of the “pacman” through their games, getting coins and spending them on new titles for their own arcade. Without a doubt, a formula that aims to add an extra challenge for those who want to enjoy the best Pac-Man titles throughout its history.

The 14 Pac-Man video games available in Pac-Man Museum+ are as follows:

Pac Man

super pac man

Pac & Pal

Pac-Land

Pac Mania

Pac-Attack

Pac-in-Time

Pac-Man Arrangement Arcade Ver.

Pac-Man Arrangement CS Ver.

Pac-Man Championship Edition

Pac Motorcycles

Pac ‘n Roll Remix

Pac Man Battle Royale

Pac Man 256

On the other hand, Pac-Man Museum + will offer global leaderboards with which to compare scores with friends and other players of the title around the world. Undoubtedly, a gift for fans of the “Ecocosos” who will find on May 27, 2022 on PC and consoles the closing in style of the 40th anniversary of the franchise.