Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle, a new battle royale game

The game will go on sale on November 17 on Google Stadia, but a free demo open to all players is now available.

Forty candles are not blown every year; It is also not usual to do so during a time of global epidemic, but Bandai Namco is moving forward and has just announced Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle, a new video game that will arrive exclusively for Google Stadia. Like other mythical characters such as Mario and his Super Mario Bros. 35, Pac-Man will experiment with the battle royale genre. In total 64 players will manage the iconic character, in order to survive and be the only one left when the game comes to an end.

In a press release, Bandai Namco has announced that the game will go on sale on November 17 through the Stadia store. However, from now on, players who wish will be able to access a playable demo, available through the Click and Play function. You can access it from this link.

The anniversary celebration

The project is designed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Pac-Man, the “largest multiplayer game in the series to date.” The title will be made up of a series of interconnected mazes, in which users must use their best strategies to prevent another Pac-Man from eating their toast (or oneself, rather). According to the company, Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle introduces new power-ups “that could change the course of the game”, as well as cosmetic elements with which we can customize our Pac-Man. Additionally, Spectator mode allows spectators to influence the course of the game.

“Pac-Man celebrates a great milestone this year: its 40th anniversary. 40 years innovating and keeping up with technological and video game innovations, but being faithful to its roots and the capacity for fun that it has shown since the first time it was seen in arcades. With Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle we are going to use Google’s modern cloud gaming infrastructure to turn the classic Pac-Man game system into a fight for survival in which players compete to be the last Pac-Man. on your feet, ”said Herve Hoerdt, Bandai Namco’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, Digital and Content.



