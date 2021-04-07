Pac-Man 99 coming to Nintendo Switch Online service

Pac-Man 99, Last night (6) Nintendo unveiled a new Pac-Man game that was available only to subscribers of its Nintendo Switch Online service, the Battle Royale Pac-Man 99. Check it out:

PAC-MAN™ is back in a new 99-PAC-MAN battle royale! PAC-MAN™ 99 goes live 4/7 at 6 PM PST, exclusively for #NintendoSwitchOnline members! #PACMAN99 🟡🟡🟡 https://t.co/mnzEYXJnBl pic.twitter.com/1qOsEEvbHD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 7, 2021

The game will go on air from 22h (Brasilia time) today (7) and promises to bring a gameplay very similar to what we have seen in the great Tetris 99 and Super Mario Bros. 35., with multiple players competing online at the same time until only one winner remains.

The better you play and score, the more you can torment your competitors by sending challenges to your screens, which promises to make your gameplay quite electrifying!

