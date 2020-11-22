P40 Pro in Aurora Green leaks at Weibo showing elegance

Since last year, Huawei’s smartphone division has not performed the way it did. The reason is clear: the sanctions imposed by the Donald Trump administration on the Chinese prevented it not only from working with Google services, but also several other manufacturers in its production chain.

It is not by chance that the launch of the P40 Pro did not have much impact. The top of the line, however, has respectable configurations that include the Kirin 990 chip, 8 GB of RAM, and internal storage with UFS 3.0 technology, as well as four rear cameras, including a 50 MP main lens with optical image stabilization.

Launched in five colors – Silver Frost, Blush Gold, Deep Sea Blue, Ice White and Black – apparently Huawei gave up just in time to launch a sixth finish.

Weibo, a Chinese social network, published a P40 Pro in Aurora Green. With a bluish-green effect with a mirror effect, the model draws attention for its beauty, and brings some Easter eggs from Frozen, by Disney. Remember that the codename of the P40 Pro during the development phase was “Elsa”.



