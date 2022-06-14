“P-Valley”: Uncle Clifford will break several of her rules in the second season

P-Valley takes place in the fictional town of Chukalissa, Mississippi. It tells about the life of Uncle Clifford, the owner of The Pink (Niko Annan), and the women who work for her. As we saw in the first season, Uncle Clifford runs his club with an iron hand. However, now that he shares the property with Autumn (Elarika Johnson), things have to change.

In fact, Uncle Clifford is ready to break a few of his own rules this season.

Nikko Annon as Uncle Clifford and Elarika Johnson as Autumn Night in “P-Valley” | Stars