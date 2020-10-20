P.T. Won’t play on PlayStation 5

It has been officially announced that the horror game P.T., which was prepared in partnership with Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro, cannot be played on PlayStation 5. Konami stated that P.T. will not be included within the scope of the backward compatibility of PlayStation 5.

It was announced that Sony’s next-generation console PlayStation 5 will come with backward compatibility, and even PlayStation 4 games that will not work on PlayStation 5 were also announced. Accordingly, more than 4 thousand PlayStation 4 games could be played on the next generation console, while only 10 games would not have this support.

However, a new one is joining these games, more precisely, a demo, although it is not a complete game: P. T. It seems that Silent Hill ‘reboot, which was developed by famous director Guillermo del Toro and famous game producer Hideo Kojima, will not be played on PlayStation 5.

PlayStation 5 backward compatibility will not include P.T.

The Silent Hills game, which is only released as a demo and cannot reach the full version in Kojima’s hands, cannot be played on the PlayStation 5 console. Making a statement to GamesRadar, Konami officially announced that “The content will not be accessible on the PS Store. So users will not be able to download the content again with the backward compatibility feature of PlayStation 5”, officially announced that it will not be on the next generation console.

The playable trailer of Silen Hills, prepared by the famous name of the game world Hideo Kojima in partnership with Guillermo del Toro, is P.T. (playable teaser) was released for free for the PlayStation 4 console in 2014. However, P.T. was removed from PlayStation Store after Silent Hills was canceled.

Although it was only a demo, the removal of P.T., which was highly loved by the actors, especially by horror lovers, brought with it intense criticism. In fact, it was stated in the first statement that P.T. would be downloaded again, and it was completely removed from PlayStation Store in May 2015. In other words, P.T., who steals a finger on the palate of horror lovers with his short gameplay, will continue to live on the hard disks of players who do not download and delete only the PlayStation 4 console.



