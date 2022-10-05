Ozzy Osbourne launches her own cosmetics line

Ozzy Osbourne has launched his own cosmetics line. The Black Sabbath legend has teamed up with Rock and Roll Beauty to create the Ozzy Osbourne Collection, which includes 21 separate items, including 14 eyeshadow palettes (one in the shape of a coffin, the other in the shape of a bat), candles, an Ozzy-style body. tattoos, lipsticks, makeup bag, gothic mirror and nail stickers. You can see the assortment below.

Each piece of the collection costs from $ 10 (8.83 pounds) to $ 25 (22 pounds). Here you can purchase items individually or the entire Ozzy Osbourne cosmetics collection, released in a limited edition.

Earlier this year, Rock and Roll Beauty launched similar cosmetics lines by Def Leppard and Jimi Hendrix.

The track appeared on the Black Sabbath legend’s new album “Patient Number 9”, which was released last month, and “One Of The Days” is complemented by a guitar solo by Eric Clapton.

In the new video, Osborne prepares with hair and makeup, sits behind the wheel of a car in front of a green screen and idles in a black raincoat.

Elsewhere, Osbourne recently spoke of his determination to continue touring despite being hampered by a number of health complications in recent years.

This summer, Osborne gave his first live performance in more than three years during a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony of this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. After his performance, which he performed with a back brace, Osbourne said in a new interview with People that he felt a newfound desire to return to the touring lifestyle.

“This is what I belong to,” he told the publication, noting that “the relationship I have with my audience is the greatest love of my life.” Speaking about his recent health problems, Osborne described his battle with Parkinson’s disease as a “nightmare,” saying: “It’s the only thing that reminds me that I’m getting older: something goes wrong and doesn’t work anymore. But I still feel young at heart.”

He then performed a medley of several songs at halftime of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills on September 8, which was the first game of the 2022 NFL season.

Oddly enough, only a few seconds of the speech were broadcast on NBC television, but eventually the entire performance still got on the Internet.