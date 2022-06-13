Ozzy Osbourne faces a “very serious operation” that could “determine his future life”

Ozzy Osbourne will undergo an important operation that could potentially affect his health in the future, his wife Sharon Osbourne has announced.

“He has a very serious operation on Monday and I have to be there,” the 69—year-old America’s Got Talent judge announced on Friday, June 10, on The Talk UK edition. “It will really define the rest of his life.” Although she did not provide more details about the 73-year-old rocker’s procedure, Sharon said he was in good spirits before visiting the hospital on Monday, June 13.

“When I talked to Ozzy today [about the surgery], he asked: “Have you been fired yet?” and I said, “No! This is a record!” the British TV presenter joked.

Instagram The day after her announcement, Sharon shared a clip in which she talks about Ozzy’s health via Instagram, thanking her followers “for everything ❤️!” The Talk UK’s official Instagram account also sent their wishes, writing: “Hope to see you soon, Sharon, sending our love from everyone on The Talk to you, Ozzy and the rest of your family.”

In recent years, the Black Sabbath frontman has had health problems. In January 2020, Ozzy announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease a year earlier. “It’s been terribly difficult for all of us,” he said at the time during an appearance on “Good Morning America.” “I did my last show on New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I fell badly. I had to have surgery on my neck, which damaged all my nerves.” Soon after, he was diagnosed and began treatment aimed at eliminating the effects of the disease on his nervous system.

“My arm went numb during the operation, my legs continue to get cold,” he recalled, noting that his reaction to the operation helped him diagnose. “I don’t know if it’s Parkinson’s disease or what, but it’s… a problem. Because they cut the nerves when they performed the operation. I’ve never heard of nerve pain, and it’s a strange feeling.”

Sharon added: “There are so many different types of Parkinson’s disease. It’s not a death sentence anyway, but it affects certain nerves in your body. And it’s like you’ve had a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Before telling about his illness, the Prince of Darkness denied the information that he had Parkinson’s disease. “I’m not very good at secrets,” Ozzy said of being open with fans. “I can’t walk with him anymore because it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know? …I just hope that [my fans] will stay and they will be there for me because I need them.”

A month after his GMA interview, Ozzy canceled stops in North America as part of his No More Tours 2 tour to “allow him to continue treatment for various health problems he has encountered over the past year.” Then the rocker “Crazy Train” went to Europe to see a specialist for treatment.

“I’m so grateful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a shitty year,” he said in a statement in February 2020. — Unfortunately, I will not be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes from six [to] eight weeks. …I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans.”