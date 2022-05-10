Ozark: What the Executive Producer of the Netflix Drama Spinoff Said About Ruth

Ozark premiered season 4 at the end of January. The first wave of the concluding episodes of the crime drama that premiered in July 2017 hit fans’ screens via Netflix in the last days of January, kicking off the end of Marty and Wendy Byrde’s story. And it wasn’t until April 29 that the Jason Bateman-starring show’s run came to an end.

Since long before the explosive fourth and final installment of Ozark was released, fans of the crime drama have been talking about a spin-off of the Netflix series. There is no doubt that the series became one of the biggest hits on the platform and because of this it really deserves at least one spin-off.

In this sense, before the wave of rumors about a series derived from Ozark, the showrunner of the drama that culminated its narrative with season 4, Chris Munday, was interviewed by TVLine to refer to a possible branch of the program on cartels and money laundering. .

“It’s definitely something that people have talked about a lot. There is nothing definitive. We’re lucky that people seem to really like the show, so there’s obviously going to be some interest there.”

Unfortunately, there are currently no plans for an Ozark spin-off. However, Munday also did not say that it was impossible for fans of the series to get more stories in the future, focusing on any of the show’s major characters. One of the most notorious is that of Julia Garner, Ruth, who was killed during the finale.

And is that given the interest in the character of Garner in Ozark, there were rumors before the end that the actress could reprise her role in a new series. In this regard, Munday admitted that there are still ways to stay within the show and review things, Mundy told the outlet, while stating that to materialize another program in that universe, it would have to be completely different from the original.

“This is the work we did, we did our best and we hope people like it. And then anything that comes out of it would be something else, even though it’s in our universe.”

Ozark has been a huge success for Netflix, with the first part of its final season topping Nielsen’s streaming chart. So far, the broadcaster has not released the viewing figures for the final part of Ozark, but it is estimated that these will go the same way.