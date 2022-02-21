Ozark: The true story of what happened to Russ Langmore and his strange death

The beginning of the year 2022 brought great surprises to fans of the Ozark series, after the Netflix platform premiered the first part of its fourth and final season of the criminal drama. However, some fans have been surprised by the story that has been shown of Ruth (Julia Garner) and Wyattt Langmore (Charlie Tahan), where what happened to his father, Russ (Marc Menchaca), is questioned. But, this is the real story behind.

It’s true that the Ozark series finds itself more focused on Marty Byrde (played by Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), who find themselves trying to save their lives while working for the cartel, however, the show also digs a little deeper. in the lives of the Langmores, who are natives of the Ozarks.

As the program progresses we see how both families are in different disputes, but little by little the two families have become intertwined due to their various misdeeds. However, it wasn’t until the second season that fans were shocked when it was revealed that Ruth had been the one to murder Russ, leaving Wyatt shocked and disgusted.

But, things did not end there, because Ruth’s father, Cade Langmore (Trevor Langmore) threatened to tell Wyatt the truth, so he threatened her that he should also murder his uncle Boyd (Christopher James), due to that he was thought to be one of the police informants. But, it was Russ when he had been caught by psychotic FBI agent Tom Petty (Jason Harner-Butler), who seduced and then blackmailed him for information on Marty.

This situation prompted Ruth to investigate Boyd and Russ, revealing that they were both planning to kill Marty. To stop the murder plot, Ruth eliminated both by connecting a spring and electrocuting the pair. She made her deaths look like an accident so the authorities wouldn’t suspect a crime and she could continue working with the Byrdes.

In the third and fourth seasons Russ’s son, Wyatt, continues to suffer the death of her father, remaining different from her after having confessed the truth. But, things are changing in the final installment of Ozark, because both Ruth and Wyatt need to work together in order to get ahead and not be killed by the cartel.