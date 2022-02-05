Ozark: The real reason Netflix doesn’t want a new season

The fourth season of Ozark is on Netflix and Wendy (played by Laura Linney) and Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) are closer than ever to Navarro (Felix Solis). The consequences of his actions throughout the seasons could be fatal for the family and it will put a final seal on the exciting story of the series.

This final season of Ozark will focus on Wendy and Marty’s working relationship with drug cartel leader Navarro. They have been led to believe that they have the FBI on their side, making them untouchable. But the FBI is still on their case and they are closing in, will they be able to catch up with the family?

Navarro is unlikely to go down without a fight, so the final battle could still take place. They have other hurdles to overcome since losing Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) to Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery). The family is also falling apart when Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) finds out what his mother had done to Uncle Ben (Tom Pelphrey). Marty has previously wondered if he ran away from a life of crime multiple times. If he finally makes the decision to abandon the operation, will he be able to escape?

The truth is that the Netflix series is coming to an end this year and many have wondered what the real reason for it is. And although no official reason has been given, Jason Bateman (one of the producers of the series) explained that he always imagined that the series would last four or five seasons.

“If you continue for much longer, you’re going to fall off the cliff. The alternative is to flatten the tone so you don’t get bogged down just for more episodes and additional seasons to get the ending it deserves.”

With this in mind, it seemed that the creators of the show, along with the production of Netflix, did not want the series to stay on the air for a long time, without giving the series a well-deserved ending. The Byrde family can only run for so long before they get caught or abandon the operation altogether.

The fourth season of Ozark is divided into two parts, and fans will enjoy additional episodes. The two halves will consist of seven episodes each, bringing the total to 14. The first part is already streaming on Netflix, but a release date for the final batch of episodes has yet to be announced, which should drop sometime soon. what remains of 2022.