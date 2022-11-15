“Ozark” stars Jason Bateman and Julia Garner to reunite at SAG 2022

The year is coming to an end, but the praise and accolades for the “Ozark” finale, which aired in early 2022, won’t stop anytime soon. The crime thriller starring Jason Bateman for four seasons has established itself as one of the best series of the streaming giant.

Julia Garner, who played Ruth, one of the most important characters in the drama about drug trafficking, together with Jason Bateman attended the SAG Q&A event organized by Netflix Tudum. Both outstanding actors answered burning questions at the event, and fans rejoiced at their reunion.

Julia Garner and Jason Bateman reunite at SAG Q&A 2022

Julia Garner has achieved a huge number of achievements after a phenomenal performance in the series. Having impressed the audience with the play “Inventing Anna”, the actress returned to the role of Ruth and amazed us. This year, Garner received her third Emmy Award at the 2022 Awards ceremony for Best Supporting Actress.

Her co-star in the film and possibly the epicenter of the “Ozark” Jason Bateman has not yet received any Emmy awards. The “Inventing Anna” actress thanked Jason Bateman for believing in her during her speech at the 3rd Emmy Awards.

After hearing Garner thanking him on stage, fans were surprised to see how close they were off stage. In The Ozarks, Ruth and Marty Bird are constantly fighting with each other, given the fact that both are equally stubborn.

At the SAG Q&A event, which took place at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on November 12, the actors were dressed in identical black outfits.

While Bateman opted for a more casual look in a black hoodie and blue jeans, Julia Garner conveyed the energy of Anna Sorokina in a suit.

Since the final of “Ozark” aired this year, Bateman has been busy producing many projects. There are rumors that the actor with delayed development is playing another negative role along with Taron Egerton in the holiday thriller.

On the other hand, Julia Garner has thrown her metaphorical hat in favor of Madonna’s biography. Or in the case of Garner, the hat pounced on itself. Variety reported that the actress was offered to play an icon in her biography, and she is currently preparing for a role under a demanding icon.

Do you want to see them working together again? Let us know in the comments below.