Ozark: Showrunner Reveals Ruth Langmore’s Fate on the Show

Following the release of the second part of the fourth and final season of Ozark, viewers have been talking about what happened in the final episodes of the show, in which everyone saw devastatingly shocking twists with main characters of the drama. However, the showrunner, Chris Mundy, has decided to talk a little about what was planned for Ruth Langmore, played by Julia Garner Ending spoiler alert!

Fan-favorite character Ruth Langmore found her ending untimely, but previously foreshadowed from previous installments. During the final episode of the fourth season of the program, the sister of Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) and the new head of the cartel, Camila Elizonndro (Veronica Falcon) murdered her on the side of the road, being one of the saddest scenes of the drama.

However, during an interview for TVLine, Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy revealed that Ruth Langmore’s fate was one of the most debated among the writers involved in the show, as some wanted her to survive or take revenge. of practically all the other protagonists.

“Half of the writers, or maybe a little less than half, felt there was something good about knowing that Ruth would be in the world and doing well,” he said.

But, Chris Mundy assured that the writers ultimately ended up deciding that it would not be logical or authentic for the show if all the characters had their way, with a happy ending in the midst of a war between drug cartels and control of the trade in the United States. Ozark lakes. So they sealed Ruth Langmore’s fate.

“It started to feel like the writers were just imposing a happy ending on things because we’re like surrogate parents to the characters,” the executive producer added.

“Are we telling a true story if something [tragic] doesn’t happen?”

As for how Ruth Langmore should die on the show, Chris Mundy added that the process of finding a suitable ending and deciding to kill Julia Garner’s character was “tough and emotional” for the writers, due to the popularity of the actress has been increasing with each program in which she participates, which is why they did not feel safe for the reaction that the viewers could have.

Interestingly, the reaction of the fans of the Ozark series was divided when they saw the premiere of the second part of the fourth and final season on April 29, 2022 on the Netflix platform. Because some expected that at least one member of the Byrde family would be killed, something that didn’t quite happen.