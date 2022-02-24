Ozark Season 4B: Netflix sets release date for latest episodes

The recent teaser for the second part of the fourth and final season of Ozark that the Netflix platform has presented has shocked all viewers who were anxiously waiting for the release date of the latest episodes of this shocking crime drama. Because it will be sooner than expected, Friday April 29th.

The Netflix platform established that Friday, April 29, will be the launch of the last episodes of the fourth season of Ozark, however, it did so with a shocking video in which Ruth Langmore (played by Julia Garner) is seen, preparing to make a tough call against the Byrdes or cartel members, saying the following:

“My childhood traumas are not like yours,” says Ruth.

Recall that Ruth seems to be out for revenge after her cousin Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) and Darlene (Lisa Emery) were murdered by Omar Navarro’s (Felix Solis) nephew Javi (Alfonso Herrera). So in the teaser Ruth clarifies that the Langmores have always been surrounded by death and violence, so she will not let what happened to her relatives go by.

“You see, I am a cursed Langmore, accustomed to violence and death long ago, and in the case of a Langmore, perhaps not soon enough.”

The final episodes will also bring a resolution to the car accident involving the Byrde family. This was stated by the showrunner Chris Mundy in January, because the ambiguity around the exact moment of the accident will show that it was intentional. In case you haven’t seen the teaser you can enjoy it here in this video below.

During an interview for TVLine, Mundy revealed that the first part of the Ozark ending left Ruth on the warpath after the brutal murder of her cousin Wyatt, so the second part will continue from the last point, but this time determined and fill with revenge This means that the final episodes will be full of action, blood and a curious alliance to take down the cartel.

“We resume immediately. We’d be fooling everyone if we jumped out of the emotional place we were in [at the end of Episode 7].”

All fans who were waiting for the last seven episodes of the second part of the fourth season of Ozark, have been surprised by the announcement of the Netflix platform, because only about three months ago was the premiere of the first part. , which means that they are looking to keep all the fans excited for what the end of the crime drama will bring.