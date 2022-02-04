Ozark Season 4: What was said about spin-off of the drama and what to expect from part 2

Ozark is the criminal court series that premiered on the Netflix streaming platform in July 2017, and which premiered its fourth season on January 21, launching the first wave of seven episodes with which it began to end the story of the Byrde family, headed by Marty and Wendy.

The series stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, and since it premiered almost five years ago it has become one of the main dramas on the streaming platform, being one of the most watched of its genre, while narrating the story of the Byrde, the family that launders money for a drug cartel.

Ozark fans can’t wait to find out what will happen in the remaining seven episodes of the show’s final season. And while they wait, they’re still on social media formulating some interesting theories about the fate of Mary and Wendy, while also talking about a possible spin-off of the criminal series.

Regarding a series derived from Ozark after it ends with the fourth season on Netflix, the director of the series, Chris Mundy, clarified the doubts to the fans, assuring that at the moment there are no official plans to bring another project to the screens. related to this story. However, he suggested that it might happen one day. (The following contains major spoilers for Season 4 Part 1)

Season 4 of Ozark showed Ruth Langmore making the decision to get revenge on Javi Elizonndro for killing her cousin, Wyatt, despite the Byrdes warning her not to. Speaking to TVLine, Mundy confirmed that Season 4 Part 2 will pick up “immediately,” with a couple of episodes recounting the conflict between Ruth and the Byrdes over what to do with Javi. The crime family will also have their own problems as they try to determine what is best for them and their society.

On the other hand, the director of Ozark also spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about what is coming with the second half of season 4, anticipating that they will delve deeply into Marty and Wendy and those questions that will make them make definitive decisions in their lives. This Mundy said:

“In terms of tone, we’re delving into family and its bonds. Is family the ultimate bond? Is it friendship [or] marriage? At what point is it almost unhealthy to stay, even if you love someone? We’re going to delve into that with Marty and Wendy. Hopefully Part 2 will continue to be fun and exciting, but also very emotional for the Byrdes and Ruth.”