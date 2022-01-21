Ozark: Season 4 Premieres On Netflix; Look!

Ozark: If you’ve been eager to check out the new plot chapters of Marty and Wendy Byrde from Ozark, you can celebrate! The fourth and final season of the series arrived on Netflix this Friday (21).

“Marty and Wendy are free of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to escape the Ozarks, but some sins of the past will not remain buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.

The cast includes Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Hold, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery returning to their roles.

The final season of Ozark will feature 14 episodes and will be divided into two parts. The second half of the season has yet to have a premiere date revealed.